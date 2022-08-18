The Executive VP & CFO of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF), Celso Goncalves, Just Bought 5.8% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) should definitely note that the Executive VP & CFO, Celso Goncalves, recently paid US$18.43 per share to buy US$111k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 5.8%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Cleveland-Cliffs Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Lead Independent Director, Douglas Taylor, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.1m worth of shares at a price of US$23.12 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$18.47. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Douglas Taylor was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 110.36k shares for US$2.3m. On the other hand they divested 50.00k shares, for US$1.1m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Cleveland-Cliffs insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:CLF Insider Trading Volume August 18th 2022

Cleveland-Cliffs is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership Of Cleveland-Cliffs

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Cleveland-Cliffs insiders own 1.4% of the company, worth about US$136m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cleveland-Cliffs Tell Us?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Cleveland-Cliffs, in the last three months. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. And insider ownership remains quite considerable. So we're happy to look past recent trading. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Cleveland-Cliffs (1 can't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.