The Executive VP & CFO of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI), Brant DeMuth, Just Sold 41% Of Their Holding

Anyone interested in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) should probably be aware that the Executive VP & CFO, Brant DeMuth, recently divested US$254k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$40.19 each. That sale was 41% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bonanza Creek Energy

Notably, that recent sale by Brant DeMuth is the biggest insider sale of Bonanza Creek Energy shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$40.88. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last year Bonanza Creek Energy insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:BCEI Insider Trading Volume May 16th 2021

I will like Bonanza Creek Energy better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Bonanza Creek Energy Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From our data, it seems that Bonanza Creek Energy insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about US$8.0m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Bonanza Creek Energy Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Bonanza Creek Energy stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. When you combine this with the relatively low insider ownership, we are very cautious about the stock. So we'd only buy after very careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 6 warning signs for Bonanza Creek Energy (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

But note: Bonanza Creek Energy may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

