The Executive VP & CFO of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG), Dan Malone, Just Sold 36% Of Their Holding

Some Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive VP & CFO, Dan Malone, recently sold a substantial US$800k worth of stock at a price of US$155 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 36% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Alamo Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Dan Malone is the biggest insider sale of Alamo Group shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$151. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last year Alamo Group insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:ALG Insider Trading Volume March 5th 2021

I will like Alamo Group better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Alamo Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 3.1% of Alamo Group shares, worth about US$57m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Alamo Group Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Alamo Group. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Alamo Group and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

Of course Alamo Group may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

