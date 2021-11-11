The Executive VP and President of Off-Highway Drive & Motion Systems of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN), Aziz Aghili, Just Sold 100% Of Their Holding

We wouldn't blame Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Aziz Aghili, the Executive VP and President of Off-Highway Drive & Motion Systems recently netted about US$624k selling shares at an average price of US$23.56. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 100% of their entire holding.

Dana Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Executive VP and President of Off-Highway Drive & Motion Systems Aziz Aghili was not their only sale of Dana shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$1.2m worth of shares at a price of US$26.00 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$22.53). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Insiders in Dana didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Dana

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Dana insiders own about US$27m worth of shares. That equates to 0.8% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Dana Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Dana stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Dana makes money, and is growing profits. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Dana (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

