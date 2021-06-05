The Executive Vice President of Sales of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM), Dennis Young, Just Sold 100% Of Their Holding

We wouldn't blame Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Dennis Young, the Executive Vice President of Sales recently netted about US$560k selling shares at an average price of US$42.15. That diminished their holding by a very significant 100%, which arguably implies a strong desire to reallocate capital.

Sanmina Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Co-Founder, Jure Sola, sold US$2.1m worth of shares at a price of US$32.44 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$42.51. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 6.1% of Jure Sola's holding.

Sanmina insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Sanmina

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 2.3% of Sanmina shares, worth about US$63m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Sanmina Tell Us?

Insiders sold Sanmina shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Sanmina is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Sanmina and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

