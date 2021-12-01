The Executive Vice President of Operations of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG), Christopher Moser, Just Bought 1.3% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Christopher Moser, the Executive Vice President of Operations of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) recently shelled out US$70k to buy stock, at US$36.63 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 1.3%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

NRG Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Senior VP of Finance and Accounting & Chief Accounting Officer, David Callen, sold US$533k worth of shares at a price of US$40.10 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$36.02). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. David Callen was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

David Callen ditched 29.30k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$38.79. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:NRG Insider Trading Volume December 1st 2021

Insider Ownership of NRG Energy

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that NRG Energy insiders own 0.8% of the company, worth about US$70m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The NRG Energy Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. We don't take much heart from transactions by NRG Energy insiders over the last year. But they own a reasonable amount of the company, and there was some buying recently. So they seem pretty well aligned, overall. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that NRG Energy has 5 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

