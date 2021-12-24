The Executive Vice President of Mobile Solutions & Power Solutions of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR), John Buchan, Just Sold 53% Of Their Holding

Anyone interested in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) should probably be aware that the Executive Vice President of Mobile Solutions & Power Solutions, John Buchan, recently divested US$197k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$4.09 each. In particular, we note that the sale equated to a 53% reduction in their position size, which doesn't exactly instill confidence.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At NN

In fact, the recent sale by John Buchan was the biggest sale of NN shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$4.09. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 64.74k shares worth US$357k. On the other hand they divested 48.05k shares, for US$197k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by NN insiders. Their average price was about US$5.51. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:NNBR Insider Trading Volume December 24th 2021

Insider Ownership of NN

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data suggests NN insiders own 2.3% of the company, worth about US$4.1m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At NN Tell Us?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of NN stock, than buying, in the last three months. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. But insiders own relatively little of the company, from what we can see. So the company doesn't look great on this analysis. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with NN and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

