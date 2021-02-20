The Executive Vice President of Global Customer Operations of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS), John Aldeborgh, Just Sold 100% Of Their Holding

We wouldn't blame Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that John Aldeborgh, the Executive Vice President of Global Customer Operations recently netted about US$1.4m selling shares at an average price of US$39.32. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 100% of their entire holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Axcelis Technologies

Notably, that recent sale by John Aldeborgh is the biggest insider sale of Axcelis Technologies shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$39.75, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was 100% of John Aldeborgh's holding.

In the last year Axcelis Technologies insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ACLS Insider Trading Volume February 20th 2021

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of Axcelis Technologies

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 1.9% of Axcelis Technologies shares, worth about US$24m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Axcelis Technologies Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Axcelis Technologies stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Axcelis Technologies is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Axcelis Technologies. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Axcelis Technologies that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.