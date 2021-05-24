The Executive Vice President of Corporate Marketing & Strategy of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS), Douglas Lawson, Just Sold 31% Of Their Holding

We'd be surprised if Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) shareholders haven't noticed that the Executive Vice President of Corporate Marketing & Strategy, Douglas Lawson, recently sold US$235k worth of stock at US$40.28 per share. That sale was 31% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Axcelis Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, John Aldeborgh, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.4m worth of shares at a price of US$39.32 each. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$39.58, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was 100% of John Aldeborgh's holding.

Axcelis Technologies insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:ACLS Insider Trading Volume May 24th 2021

Does Axcelis Technologies Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 1.9% of Axcelis Technologies shares, worth about US$26m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Axcelis Technologies Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Axcelis Technologies stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Axcelis Technologies is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Axcelis Technologies and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

