The Executive Vice Chairman & General Partner of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX), Hamilton James, Just Sold 30% Of Their Holding

We wouldn't blame The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Hamilton James, the Executive Vice Chairman & General Partner recently netted about US$78m selling shares at an average price of US$89.10. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 30%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Blackstone Group

In fact, the recent sale by Hamilton James was the biggest sale of Blackstone Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$90.04. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Blackstone Group insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:BX Insider Trading Volume May 9th 2021

I will like Blackstone Group better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Blackstone Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Blackstone Group insiders own 0.4% of the company, currently worth about US$394m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Blackstone Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Blackstone Group is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Blackstone Group you should be aware of.

Of course Blackstone Group may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

