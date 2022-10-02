The Executive Chairperson of the Board of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT), Frank Torti, Just Bought 53% More Shares

Potential Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) shareholders may wish to note that the Executive Chairperson of the Board, Frank Torti, recently bought US$116k worth of stock, paying US$5.81 for each share. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 53%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

Immunovant Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the CEO & Director, Peter Salzmann, for US$907k worth of shares, at about US$7.25 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$5.58. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Immunovant than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:IMVT Insider Trading Volume October 1st 2022

Insider Ownership Of Immunovant

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From looking at our data, insiders own US$2.3m worth of Immunovant stock, about 0.4% of the company. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Immunovant Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. The transactions over the last year don't give us confidence, and nor does the fairly low insider ownership, but at least the recent buying is a positive. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Immunovant (1 is a bit unpleasant!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

