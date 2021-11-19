The Executive Chairman of the Board of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA), Keith Murdoch, Just Sold 90% Of Their Holding

Some Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive Chairman of the Board, Keith Murdoch, recently sold a substantial US$69m worth of stock at a price of US$40.32 per share. That diminished their holding by a very significant 90%, which arguably implies a strong desire to reallocate capital.

Fox Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Keith Murdoch was the biggest sale of Fox shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$39.57. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$27m for 657.11k shares. But they sold 1.94m shares for US$77m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Fox than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:FOXA Insider Trading Volume November 19th 2021

Does Fox Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Fox insiders own 1.3% of the company, worth about US$293m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Fox Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Fox stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But it is good to see that Fox is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Fox. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Fox.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

