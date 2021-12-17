The Executive Chairman of the Board of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN), William Haines, Just Sold 35% Of Their Holding

We wouldn't blame Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that William Haines, the Executive Chairman of the Board recently netted about US$22m selling shares at an average price of US$22.00. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 35%, which is notable but not too bad.

Bank7 Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by William Haines was the biggest sale of Bank7 shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$22.35. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 35% of William Haines's holding.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$13k for 535.00 shares. On the other hand they divested 2.02m shares, for US$45m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Bank7 than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:BSVN Insider Trading Volume December 17th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Bank7 insiders own 70% of the company, worth about US$142m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Bank7 Insider Transactions Indicate?

The stark truth for Bank7 is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But since Bank7 is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Bank7. For example - Bank7 has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

