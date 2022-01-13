The Exchange: Zurich CEO takes on 2022’s big risks

Reuters Reuters

ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - Failure to reduce carbon emissions is top of mind for Mario Greco, who has run the 65 bln Swiss francs insurer for the past six years. But other hazards, like loss of social cohesion and geopolitics, are also on the horizon, he tells Rob Cox in a Breakingviews Predictions chat.

