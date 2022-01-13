Markets

The Exchange: Zurich CEO takes on 2022’s big risks

Contributor
Rob Cox Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - Failure to reduce carbon emissions is top of mind for Mario Greco, who has run the 65 bln Swiss francs insurer for the past six years. But other hazards, like loss of social cohesion and geopolitics, are also on the horizon, he tells Rob Cox in a Breakingviews Predictions chat.

Follow @rob1cox https://twitter.com/rob1cox on Twitter

Listen to the podcast https://play.acast.com/s/226d4aea-cb06-4a2a-877f-8b3a037a61d9/61dfffceda22ee0012c7e8f6

(Editing by Thomas Shum)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular