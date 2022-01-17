Markets

The Exchange: Xpeng boldly goes

Katrina Hamlin Reuters
HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Chinese electric-car maker has navigated everything from shrinking subsidies to Covid-19. Embracing new ways of working is critical, boss Brian Gu tells Katrina Hamlin. Future forays into Europe, the metaverse, and flying cars will test the Tesla rival’s resilience again.

