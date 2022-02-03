The Exchange: UniCredit’s Andrea Orcel

Reuters Reuters

MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Italian banker wants to return 16 bln euros to investors by 2024. Choppy markets and growing geopolitical risks raise the bar for European banks’ promised returns. UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel tells Breakingviews how his $35 bln lender can navigate through uncertain times.

Listen to the podcast https://play.acast.com/s/reuterstheexchange/the-exchange-unicredits-andrea-orcel

Follow @LJucca https://twitter.com/LJucca on Twitter

(Editing by Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.