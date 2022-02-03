Markets

The Exchange: UniCredit’s Andrea Orcel

Contributor
Lisa Jucca Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Italian banker wants to return 16 bln euros to investors by 2024. Choppy markets and growing geopolitical risks raise the bar for European banks’ promised returns. UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel tells Breakingviews how his $35 bln lender can navigate through uncertain times.

Listen to the podcast https://play.acast.com/s/reuterstheexchange/the-exchange-unicredits-andrea-orcel

Follow @LJucca https://twitter.com/LJucca on Twitter

(Editing by Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular