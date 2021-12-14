The Exchange: Top chef who turned his back on meat

Reuters Reuters

ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - Daniel Humm’s Eleven Madison Park in New York garnered three Michelin stars and was voted the world’s best restaurant in 2017. But after the pandemic, the marathoning Swiss transplant pivoted his kitchen entirely towards plant-based cuisine. He tells Rob Cox why.

