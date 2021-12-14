Technology

The Exchange: Top chef who turned his back on meat

Contributor
Rob Cox Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - Daniel Humm’s Eleven Madison Park in New York garnered three Michelin stars and was voted the world’s best restaurant in 2017. But after the pandemic, the marathoning Swiss transplant pivoted his kitchen entirely towards plant-based cuisine. He tells Rob Cox why.

Listen to the podcast https://play.acast.com/s/reuterstheexchange/the-exchange-top-chef-who-turned-his-back-on-meat

Follow @rob1cox https://twitter.com/rob1cox on Twitter

(Editing by Amanda Gomez and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular