The Exchange: The green transition’s financing gap

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Plenty of capital is focused on creating the next Tesla. Less is directed towards medium-sized players doing vital but less flashy stuff like insulating buildings. Tikehau Capital co-founder Mathieu Chabran tells George Hay how some asset managers are stepping into the breach.

