The Exchange: The deal market takes a turn

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - After a year of record activity, global antitrust watchdogs are becoming more scrupulous of big deals, Morgan Stanley’s Rob Kindler and Paul, Weiss’s Scott Barshay agree. But they disagree about what that means for the deal market in general.

Listen to the podcast https://play.acast.com/s/226d4aea-cb06-4a2a-877f-8b3a037a61d9/61af1dd811ff200012a5aa8a

Follow @thereallsl https://twitter.com/thereallsl on Twitter

(Editing by Thomas Shum)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.