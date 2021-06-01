World Markets

The Exchange: Steering Europe’s green transition

George Hay
LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Frans Timmermans has a key leadership role in the European Union’s quest to reduce its 2030 emissions by 55% compared to 1990 levels. Ahead of a major set of green policy updates next month, he talks to George Hay about both these and November’s COP26 conference.

