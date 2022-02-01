Markets

The Exchange: San Francisco Fed boss Mary Daly

Contributor
Swaha Pattanaik Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - U.S. inflation is at its highest in four decades. The central banker explains to Swaha Pattanaik how the Federal Reserve plans to tackle price pressures without jeopardising growth or job creation, and outlines her views on the outlook for monetary policy.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/3IX9plE

Follow @swahapattanaik https://twitter.com/swahapattanaik on Twitter

(Editing by Katrina Hamlin and Sharon Lam)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular