Markets

The Exchange: Ron Johnson, Apple store retail guru

Contributor
Jennifer Saba Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - He helped transform Target, opened the first Apple store, but failed to save J.C. Penney. Now Johnson is turning his attention to mobile stores. He tells Jennifer Saba about his new venture, Enjoy, and explains how e-commerce is changing everything.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/3DfvcD6

Follow @jennifersaba https://twitter.com/jennifersaba on Twitter

(Editing by Amanda Gomez and Katrina Hamlin)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular