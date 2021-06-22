The Exchange: Roger Ferguson talks monetary policy

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The former Fed vice chair and ex-TIAA CEO joins Swaha Pattanaik to discuss how the central bank is navigating economic recovery and price pressures. He also talks about whether corporate America is living up to its diversity pledges and suggests strategies to speed progress.

Listen to the podcast

Follow @swahapattanaik https://twitter.com/swahapattanaik on Twitter

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [PATTANAIK/]

- SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe

(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe | Editing by Freddie Joyner and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.