Markets

The Exchange: Riding the high-tech fitness boom

Contributor
Dasha Afanasieva Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Signa Sports United is a network of web shops and fulfilment systems for cycling, team sports and outdoor kit. Its CEO Stephan Zoll speaks to Dasha Afanasieva about going public through a Ron Burkle-backed SPAC, and how punters are spending big on sophisticated bikes and rackets.

Listen to the podcast https://shows.acast.com/reuterstheexchange/episodes/the-exchange-riding-the-high-tech-fitness-boom

Follow @dasha_reuters https://twitter.com/dasha_reuters on Twitter

(Editing by Oliver Taslic and Karen Kwok)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular