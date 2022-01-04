The Exchange: Riding the high-tech fitness boom

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Signa Sports United is a network of web shops and fulfilment systems for cycling, team sports and outdoor kit. Its CEO Stephan Zoll speaks to Dasha Afanasieva about going public through a Ron Burkle-backed SPAC, and how punters are spending big on sophisticated bikes and rackets.

