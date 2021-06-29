Markets

The Exchange: Niall Ferguson on human error

Contributor
Pete Sweeney Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - The historian joins Pete Sweeney to discuss his latest book on disasters, natural and man-made, and why so many governments got Covid-19 so wrong. They debate which political model looked best after the pandemic and whether historians can make a difference at times like these.

Listen to the podcast https://soundcloud.com/reuters/the-exchange-niall-ferguson-on

Follow @petesweeneypro https://twitter.com/petesweeneypro on Twitter

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [SWEENEY/]

(Editing by Freddie Joyner and Amanda Gomez)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular