The Exchange: Niall Ferguson on human error
HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - The historian joins Pete Sweeney to discuss his latest book on disasters, natural and man-made, and why so many governments got Covid-19 so wrong. They debate which political model looked best after the pandemic and whether historians can make a difference at times like these.
Listen to the podcast https://soundcloud.com/reuters/the-exchange-niall-ferguson-on
Follow @petesweeneypro https://twitter.com/petesweeneypro on Twitter
- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [SWEENEY/]
(Editing by Freddie Joyner and Amanda Gomez)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.