The Exchange: Niall Ferguson on human error

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - The historian joins Pete Sweeney to discuss his latest book on disasters, natural and man-made, and why so many governments got Covid-19 so wrong. They debate which political model looked best after the pandemic and whether historians can make a difference at times like these.

