Technology

The Exchange: Margrethe Vestager

Contributor
Liam Proud Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Europe’s antitrust tsar is responsible for keeping U.S. digital behemoths in check and making sure that the bloc doesn’t slip too far behind on technology. She joined Liam Proud to talk about a string of recent court losses and the future of competition policy.

Listen to the podcast https://play.acast.com/s/reuterstheexchange/the-exchange-margrethe-vestager

Follow @liamwardproud https://twitter.com/liamwardproud on Twitter

(Editing by Thomas Shum)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular