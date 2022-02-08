The Exchange: Margrethe Vestager

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Europe’s antitrust tsar is responsible for keeping U.S. digital behemoths in check and making sure that the bloc doesn’t slip too far behind on technology. She joined Liam Proud to talk about a string of recent court losses and the future of competition policy.

