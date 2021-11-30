Markets

The Exchange: Making nukes greener and friendlier

Contributor
Rob Cox Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - The fight to reduce CO2 emissions is forcing a rethink about the role of nuclear power, says Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency. But convincing holdouts like Greta Thunberg will take more than turning Homer Simpson into a paragon of nuclear safety.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/2ZEf4fz

Follow @rob1cox https://twitter.com/rob1cox on Twitter

(Editing by Sharon Lam)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular