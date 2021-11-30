The Exchange: Making nukes greener and friendlier

Reuters Reuters

ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - The fight to reduce CO2 emissions is forcing a rethink about the role of nuclear power, says Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency. But convincing holdouts like Greta Thunberg will take more than turning Homer Simpson into a paragon of nuclear safety.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/2ZEf4fz

Follow @rob1cox https://twitter.com/rob1cox on Twitter

(Editing by Sharon Lam)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.