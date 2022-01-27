Reuters Reuters

MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - Can green hydrogen decarbonise big chunks of our economies? Air Products CEO Seifi Ghasemi, who’s backing the carbon-free gas in a major Saudi Arabia project, thinks so. He tells Lisa Jucca how his $61 bln group plans to be the world’s top green hydrogen producer in five years.

Listen to the podcast https://play.acast.com/s/reuterstheexchange/the-exchange-hydrogen-wave

Follow @LJucca https://twitter.com/LJucca on Twitter

(Editing by Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.