The Exchange: Hydrogen wave

MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - Can green hydrogen decarbonise big chunks of our economies? Air Products CEO Seifi Ghasemi, who’s backing the carbon-free gas in a major Saudi Arabia project, thinks so. He tells Lisa Jucca how his $61 bln group plans to be the world’s top green hydrogen producer in five years.

Listen to the podcast https://play.acast.com/s/reuterstheexchange/the-exchange-hydrogen-wave

