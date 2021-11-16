Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The entertainment industry is hard to break into without connections. Hollywood producer Tyler Mitchell is trying to make the process more diverse with an online network. He explains to Jennifer Saba how his firm Impact helps discover writers who might otherwise be overlooked.

Listen to the podcast https://shows.acast.com/reuterstheexchange/episodes/the-exchange-hollywood-broadens-its-horizon

Follow @jennifersaba https://twitter.com/jennifersaba on Twitter

(Editing by Amanda Gomez and Sharon Lam)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.