Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The former chief investment officer of Japan’s $1.6 trillion Government Pension Investment Fund is now a board member at Tesla and Danone. In an interview as part of last week’s Ethical Finance 2021 summit, he tells George Hay how ESG has changed since he championed it at GPIF.

Listen to the podcast https://soundcloud.com/reuters/the-exchange-hiro-mizuno

Follow @gfhay https://twitter.com/gfhay on Twitter

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [HAY/]

- SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe

(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe | Editing by Freddie Joyner and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.