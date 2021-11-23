The Exchange: Fintech evolves

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Companies from JPMorgan to Goldman Sachs are upgrading their banking businesses. Al Goldstein, one of the pioneers of peer-to-peer lending and online funding, tells Lauren Silva Laughlin how he reshaped those areas and why he is moving into private equity and venture capital.

