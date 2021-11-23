Markets

The Exchange: Fintech evolves

Contributor
Lauren Silva Laughlin Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Companies from JPMorgan to Goldman Sachs are upgrading their banking businesses. Al Goldstein, one of the pioneers of peer-to-peer lending and online funding, tells Lauren Silva Laughlin how he reshaped those areas and why he is moving into private equity and venture capital.

Listen to the podcast https://shows.acast.com/reuterstheexchange/episodes/the-exchange-fintech-evolves

Follow @thereallsl https://twitter.com/thereallsl on Twitter

Most Popular