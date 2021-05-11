The Exchange: Finance far away from Wall Street

ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - It’s not often we hear from the boss of a finance business based in Milwaukee. Even more unusual is to find one that is owned by its customers. Rob Cox chats with Northwestern Mutual CEO John Schlifske about investing, interest rates, ESG and the benefits of mutual ownership.

Listen to the podcast https://soundcloud.com/reuters/the-exchange-finance-far-away

Follow @rob1cox https://twitter.com/rob1cox on Twitter

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [COX/]

- SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe

(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe | Editing by Freddie Joyner and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.