The Exchange: Environmentalist on Exxon’s board

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Kaisa Hietala was one of the directors elected by shareholders in May through activist Engine No. 1’s successful campaign to green up the $250 bln oil giant. The former Neste executive from Finland sat down with Rob Cox to explain her vision for creating sustainable businesses.

