Markets

The Exchange: Consumers have the retail whip hand

Contributor
Jennifer Saba Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - From Saks Fifth Avenue to Target, U.S. retailers are under intense pressure to change their businesses to meet consumers’ needs. Alix Partners’ Joel Bines tells Jennifer Saba it’s about more than just a shift in shopping habits. He argues that consumers now hold all the power.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/33niFRd

Follow @jennifersaba https://twitter.com/jennifersaba on Twitter

(Editing by Sharon Lam)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular