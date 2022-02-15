The Exchange: Consumers have the retail whip hand

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - From Saks Fifth Avenue to Target, U.S. retailers are under intense pressure to change their businesses to meet consumers’ needs. Alix Partners’ Joel Bines tells Jennifer Saba it’s about more than just a shift in shopping habits. He argues that consumers now hold all the power.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/33niFRd

Follow @jennifersaba https://twitter.com/jennifersaba on Twitter

(Editing by Sharon Lam)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.