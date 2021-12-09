Technology

The Exchange: Breakingviews at Reuters Next

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - At the global conference, our columnists interviewed the movers and shakers at Ola Electric, Philip Morris, ViacomCBS and Klarna about disruption at scale in India, the challenges of making bold corporate transitions in tobacco and media, and Europe’s fintech frenzy.

Listen to the podcast https://play.acast.com/s/reuterstheexchange/the-exchange-breakingviews-at-reuters-next

(Editing by Thomas Shum)

