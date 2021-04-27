The Exchange: Becoming “Richer, Wiser, Happier”

Reuters Reuters

ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - That’s the title of a new book looking at how some of global finance’s top investors, such as Howard Marks, Matthew McLennan, Charlie Munger and Mohnish Pabrai, crushed it. The author, William Green, tells Rob Cox what he learned from writing about these “practical philosophers.”

