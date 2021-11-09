Reuters Reuters

GLASGOW (Reuters Breakingviews) - With a $2.8 trln balance sheet, BofA is one of the largest banks in the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero. Moynihan tells Rob Cox what this means operationally, how the bank is helping “hard to abate” firms to transition, and what it’s like to be back at conferences.

Listen to the podcast https://play.acast.com/s/reuterstheexchange/the-exchange-bank-of-america-boss-brian-moynihan

Follow @rob1cox https://twitter.com/rob1cox on Twitter

(Editing by Katrina Hamlin and Thomas Shum)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.