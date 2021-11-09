Markets

The Exchange: Bank of America boss Brian Moynihan

Rob Cox Reuters
GLASGOW (Reuters Breakingviews) - With a $2.8 trln balance sheet, BofA is one of the largest banks in the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero. Moynihan tells Rob Cox what this means operationally, how the bank is helping “hard to abate” firms to transition, and what it’s like to be back at conferences.

Listen to the podcast https://play.acast.com/s/reuterstheexchange/the-exchange-bank-of-america-boss-brian-moynihan

