The Exchange: Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg

Reuters Reuters

MELBOURNE (Reuters Breakingviews) - With an election looming early next year, the Liberal Party’s deputy leader discusses everything from booster shots to Big Tech, climate change to China, immigration to inflation, and more. He tells Jeffrey Goldfarb how his country can overcome the many economic challenges ahead.

Listen to the podcast https://play.acast.com/s/226d4aea-cb06-4a2a-877f-8b3a037a61d9/61c1312f4c4bca001365d0d3

Follow @jgfarb https://twitter.com/jgfarb on Twitter

(Editing by Thomas Shum)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.