Markets

The Exchange: Adam Tooze on the pandemic

Contributor
Peter Thal Larsen Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - 2020 was one of the most seismic years in world history. The Columbia University professor’s new book, “Shutdown”, recaps the events and offers some conclusions about where Covid-19 has left the planet. Tooze tells Peter Thal Larsen why it might be a dry run for future crises.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/3l3n2FA

Follow @peter_tl https://twitter.com/peter_tl on Twitter

(Editing by Sharon Lam and Katrina Hamlin)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular