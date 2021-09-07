The Exchange: Adam Tooze on the pandemic

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - 2020 was one of the most seismic years in world history. The Columbia University professor’s new book, “Shutdown”, recaps the events and offers some conclusions about where Covid-19 has left the planet. Tooze tells Peter Thal Larsen why it might be a dry run for future crises.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/3l3n2FA

Follow @peter_tl https://twitter.com/peter_tl on Twitter

(Editing by Sharon Lam and Katrina Hamlin)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.