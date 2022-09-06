The Euro's and Eurozone's Woes Are Likely To Become a Lot Worse

The Eurozone's biggest economies are struggling to avoid a recession, and the Euro is plummeting. The current economic numbers and fundamentals indicate that things are about to become much messier before they improve.

The Euro

The Euro has been under tremendous selling pressure against a basket of currencies, especially against the dollar. The steep sell-off began in June 2021 and picked up pace in August 2021, when the pair recorded four back-to-back months of losses. In December 2021, we saw some relief for the pair, but the punishment began anew in January 2022. In addition, the GBP/USD pair not only violated its important support of 1.10 in April 2022 but continued to drop and fell below the critical support of 1.05 in June 2022. After that, the price level on which everyone was laser focused was parity, and the Euro dropped below parity in July 2022. Earlier this month, the Euro dropped to a new low of 0.9877 against the dollar.

The decline that happened for the Euro back in 2021 against the dollar was mainly due to the change in the Fed's monetary policy stance. The Fed began to increase the interest rate in the U.S. last year, which brought tremendous strength to the dollar and drove the Euro lower. The reason that Fed changed its monetary policy stance was to control inflation which is near a four-decade high, and it believes that by hiking interest rates, it can bring inflation close to its normal level.

Inflation in the Eurozone is also at levels we have not seen in nearly 40 years, and it is running at four times the ECB's target of 2%. Last month, the inflation reading for the Eurozone came in at 9.1%. This has brought a lot of pressure on the ECB to do more to control inflation. Now, the expectations are that the ECB will take an unprecedented step and hike the interest rate this week by 75 basis points. The ECB meeting is taking place on coming Thursday, and the decision is due at 12:15 GMT.

Investors believe that hiking interest rates could amplify its problems as borrowing costs would increase, and increasing the woes of indebted consumers. Even if the ECB doesn't increase the interest rate by 75 basis points on Thursday, a hike of 50 basis points is also going to make the economic data paddle fast towards a potential recession. The final composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) from S&P Global, which is viewed as an indicator of the health of the economy, dropped to an 18-month low of 48.9 in August from July's 49.9, which was lower than a preliminary estimate of 49.2 for the month. Anything below 50 indicates contraction.

According to the data released Monday, the amount of money spent on services in Germany, which has the biggest economy in Europe, decreased for the second month in a row in August. This was due to the fact that domestic demand was hindered as a result of rising inflation and falling levels of confidence. The services sector in France, the second-largest economy in the Eurozone, continued to lose steam and only managed to eke out moderate growth, with purchasing managers indicating that the future was dismal. While Italy's service sector saw a return to growth, it grew at its weakest pace since January as businesses fretted that rising prices would eat into their earnings and curb consumer demand.

In addition to this, the Eurozone has another major problem, which is the energy crisis. On Monday, gas prices across the continent increased by as much as 30 percent, sparking worries of shortages and strengthening forecasts for a recession and a harsh winter as a result of sky-high energy costs. Businesses and families are being negatively impacted by these very high prices. The energy crisis is not something that the ECB can control, but it certainly is having a massive influence on the economic data, the Euro, and the ECB's monetary policy.

On Thursday, no matter what the ECB does, their policy is unlikely to improve the Eurozone's economy or the Euro. In my opinion, from the short to medium term, it is pretty much given that things are going to get a lot worse for the Eurozone and for Euro. This means that we could see the EUR/USD dropping to 0.95, if not lower, and recession is imminent for the Eurozone.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.