The European Airline Space Has Two Clear Winners Right Now, Say Analysts

Things are looking up for European airlines, but there are still only a couple of real winners for investors, say Davy Research analysts.

Davy analysts have taken a look at the European airline space. Their verdict: just two stocks are worth looking at the moment.

A downgrade for Air France-KLM turned Monday into a blue one for European airline stocks.

Leading the sector and the Stoxx Europe 600 lower, shares in Air France fell 4.5% after Stephen Furlong and Ross Harvey, analysts at Davy Research, cut the airline to neutral from outperform. They cited concerns that the company’s turnaround plan, announced late last year, “will deliver limited near-term benefits.”

The analysts said that just two stocks, Ryanair and International Airlines Group, stand out in the Stoxx Europe Total Airlines Index. In 2019 the index returned only 4%, weighed down by rising competition, higher fuel prices and the grounding of Boeing’s 737 Max jet.

Shares of neutral-rated Deutsche Lufthansa also dropped, as the analysts said restructuring costs and rising passenger taxes were “notable earnings headwinds.”

On the upside, the Davy analysts believe the European airline space is on an “improving trajectory, both structurally and cyclically.” Helping out is the unwinding of Brexit risk, and they expect further supply constraints will support prices this summer.

Those include aircraft delays from Ryanair and Wizz Air, along with the collapse of Thomas Cook, and capacity discipline from EasyJet and Norwegian Air , both rated neutral.

Looking ahead. The Davy analysts say there are still just two clear “structural” winners in the sector — Ryanair among the low-cost carriers and International Airlines Group in the network carrier arena. They hold the only outperform ratings in the group.

Ryanair shares are up about 54% over 12 months, outpacing all other carriers. IAG is up 13%. The former is due to report results in a couple of weeks, followed later by IAG. For investors, the Irish carrier may have the most to prove.

