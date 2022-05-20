The Ethereum Merge Is Coming Sooner Than Expected -- Mark June 8 on the Calendar

What happened

The world's second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), continues to be among the most-watched tokens in the market. Today, that's no different, with investors focusing on this token's impressive 4.2% rise over the past 24 hours, as of 9 a.m. ET.

The overall crypto market is surging this morning, largely driven by Ethereum's significant weighting in the overall index. Accordingly, there's interest around Ethereum as a way to play what could be an impressive bounce in this high-risk sector.

However, there's also interest around Ethereum specifically, given some big news released this morning around the upcoming merge of the Ropsten public testnet, which is scheduled for June 8.

So what

Announced via a tweet sent by a key Ethereum developer, this June 8 timeline for the Ropsten testnet merge has many investors excited. That's because Ropsten is one of three remaining testnets that need to be merged before the final merge can take place.

Each merge is important, as it moves the Ethereum network closer to its final merge. Earlier this year, a number of Ethereum developers noted that the initial timeline for the final merge, which was June, would be pushed back to the end of 2022, or even early 2023. However, the fact that the Ropsten merge is taking place in a few weeks signals that the final merge is more likely to take place in the third or fourth quarters than next year.

Now what

The Ethereum merge is one of the most highly anticipated events the crypto market has seen in years. This merge will bring the beacon chain (and its proof-of-stake consensus mechanism) to Ethereum's main network. The shift away from proof-of-work mining, which requires heavy computing power (and energy) to solve mathematical problems to validate and secure the blockchain, is noted as a key win for those concerned about energy consumption from this sector.

It's notable that many high-profile applications built on top of Ethereum currently use Ropsten. Thus, this merge will be a significant test for how well the Ethereum ecosystem can handle the technical elements of the final merge.

From here, I think Ethereum will certainly be the most intriguing token to watch, particularly as this network approaches its final merge.

10 stocks we like better than Ethereum

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ethereum wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 27, 2022

Chris MacDonald has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.