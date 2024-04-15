The ETFs Industry in Europe Celebrates its 24th Anniversary With Record Assets of Nearly $2 Trillion Dollars

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reports the ETFs industry in Europe celebrates its 24th anniversary with record assets of nearly 2 trillion US dollars. The first European-listed ETFs made their debut on April 11, 2000. These two ETFs were based on the Euro Stoxx 50 and the Stoxx Europe 50 indices, and they were listed on Deutsche Boerse in Germany.



Assets invested in the ETFs industry in Europe reached a record US$1.96 trillion at the end of March. During March the ETFs industry in Europe gathered net inflows of US$11.02 billion, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$49.52 billion, according to ETFGI's March 2024 European ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)



Highlights

Assets invested in the ETFs industry in Europe reached a record $1.96 Tn at the end of March beating the previous record of $1.90 Tn at the end of February 2024.

Assets increased 7.8% YTD in 2024, going from $1.82 Tn at end of 2023 to $1.96 Tn.

Net inflows of $11.02 Bn in March 2024.

YTD net inflows of $49.52 Bn are third highest on record after YTD net inflows of $59.30 Bn in 2021 and YTD net inflows of $49.73 Bn in 2022.

18th month of consecutive net inflows.

“The S&P 500 index increased by 3.22% in March and is up 10.56% YTD in 2024. The developed markets excluding the US index increased by 3.62% in March and is up 5.26% YTD in 2024. Spain (up 10.72%) and Italy (up 6.34%) saw the largest increases amongst the developed markets in March. The Emerging markets index increased by 1.50% during March and was up 2.08% YTD in 2024. Peru (up 10.27%) and Columbia (up 8.19%) saw the largest increases amongst emerging markets in March”, according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

Asset growth in the ETFs industry as at the end of March

At the end of March, the ETFs industry in Europe had 3,037 products, with 12,209 listings, assets of $1.96 Tn, from 99 providers listed on 29 exchanges in 24 countries.

During March, ETFs gathered net inflows to $11.02 Bn. Equity ETFs gathered net inflows of $9.81 Bn during March, bringing YTD net inflows to $39.30 Bn, higher than the $19.38 Bn in net inflows equity YTD in 2023. Fixed income ETFs reported net inflows of $719.00 Mn during March, bringing YTD net inflows to $11.25 Bn, lower than the $15.49 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Commodities ETFs reported net outflows of $75.35 Mn during March, bringing YTD net outflows to $2.32 Bn, lower than the $1.67 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $670.27 Mn over the month, gathering net inflows for the year in Europe of $2.33 Bn, higher than the $2.17 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2023.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $9.63 Bn during March. iShares Core S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc (CSSPX SW) gathered $918.91 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.



Top 20 ETFs by net inflows in March 2024: Europe

Name Ticker Assets

($ Mn)

Mar-24 NNA

($ Mn)

YTD-24 NNA

($ Mn)

Mar-24 iShares Core S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc CSSPX SW 84,308.60 4,744.81 918.91 UBS ETF (LU) MSCI United Kingdom UCITS ETF (GBP) A-acc - Acc UKGBPB SW 2,485.72 653.33 753.94 Invesco MSCI USA ESG Universal Screened UCITS ETF - Acc ESGU LN 2,188.25 792.66 741.48 Xtrackers II EUR Overnight Rate Swap UCITS ETF - 1C - Acc XEON GY 7,281.96 2,089.43 596.35 HSBC S&P 500 UCITS ETF HSPX LN 6,756.08 661.46 562.23 iShares MSCI EM ESG Enhanced UCITS ETF EEDM LN 5,000.88 886.95 556.22 Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF VWRD LN 24,771.34 1,410.78 545.51 Invesco S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc SPXS LN 25,176.99 939.08 497.72 iShares MSCI ACWI UCITS ETF - Acc ISAC LN 12,806.01 1,453.06 469.35 iShares USD Treasury Bond 0-1yr UCITS ETF IBTU LN 14,990.95 1,433.49 431.07 iShares € High Yield Corp Bond UCITS ETF IHYG LN 7,694.75 1,427.77 413.53 SPDR S&P 500 UCITS ETF SPY5 GY 12,491.17 3,418.58 388.74 iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF - Acc IWDA LN 75,051.88 3,236.70 382.75 Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF - Acc COMO FP 1,668.95 367.30 378.26 iShares STOXX Europe Small 200 UCITS ETF (DE) SCXPEX GY 916.86 401.43 357.42 Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF - Acc LCUJ GY 4,400.85 158.96 343.86 UBS ETF (CH) - MSCI Switzerland (CHF) A-dis - Acc SWICHA SW 1,126.17 354.69 335.87 SPDR MSCI World UCITS ETF - Acc SPPW GY 5,653.51 715.38 324.95 Amundi S&P 500 Climate Net Zero Ambition PAB UCITS ETF ZPA5 GY 3,965.66 925.46 320.42 JPMorgan US Research Enhanced Index Equity ESG UCITS ETF - Acc JREU LN 7,047.30 1,230.55 315.09

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $1.69 Bn during March. WisdomTree Physical Silver - Acc (PHAG LN) gathered $832.90 Mn the largest individual net inflow.

Top 10 ETPs by net inflows in March 2024: Europe

Name Ticker Assets

($ Mn)

Mar-24 NNA

($ Mn)

YTD-24 NNA

($ Mn)

Mar-24 WisdomTree Physical Silver - Acc PHAG LN 2,057.21 793.35 832.90 iShares Physical Silver ETC - Acc SSLN LN 785.65 254.30 245.97 Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities - Acc XGDU LN 3,640.08 231.87 167.72 AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (C) - Acc GOLD FP 4,575.61 307.29 127.12 Xtrackers Physical Gold ETC (EUR) - Acc XAD5 GY 2,202.38 92.10 80.28 WisdomTree Copper - Acc COPA LN 1,667.78 337.85 68.51 Xtrackers Physical Gold Euro Hedged ETC - Acc XAD1 GY 1,335.65 5.06 50.49 SG ETC FTSE MIB -3x Daily Short Collateralized - Acc MIB3S IM 33.07 88.10 40.49 21Shares Toncoin Staking ETP TONN SW 40.81 39.94 39.94 Invesco Physical Gold ETC - EUR Hdg Acc SGLE IM 564.18 59.65 33.11

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs during March.



Contact deborah.fuhr@etfgi.com if you have any questions or comments on the press release or ETFGI events, research or consulting services.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.