The ETFs Industry in Canada Gathered $1.38 Billion in Net Inflows in September

LONDON — October 12, 2023 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that the ETFs industry in Canada gathered net inflows of US$1.38 billion during September, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$22.68 billion. Assets invested in ETFs have increased 10.9 % year-to-date in 2023, going from US$250.19 billion at the end of 2022, to US$277.36 billion, according to ETFGI's September 2023 Canadian ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

ETFs industry in Canada gathered net inflows of $1.38 Bn in September.

Net inflows of $22.68 Bn during 2023 are the third highest on record, after YTD net inflows of $34.71 Bn in 2021, YTD net inflows of $24.62 Bn in 2020.

15th month of consecutive net inflows.

Assets have increased 10.9 % YTD in 2023, going from $250.19 Bn at the end of 2022, to $277.36 Bn.

“The S&P 500 decreased by 4.77% in September and is up 13.07% YTD in 2023. Developed markets excluding the US decreased by 3.54% in September and are up 6.66% YTD in 2023. Netherlands (down 7.90%) and Ireland (down 7.31%) saw the largest decreases amongst the developed markets in September. Emerging markets decreased by 1.86% during September but are up 3.47% YTD in 2023. Thailand (down 9.38%) and Poland (down 9.33%) saw the largest decreases amongst emerging markets in September.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

The ETFs industry in Canada had 1,089 ETFs, with 1,372 listings, assets of $277 Bn, from 40 providers listed on 2 exchanges at the end of September.

During September, ETFs gathered net inflows of $1.38 Bn. Equity ETFs reported net outflows of $7 Mn during September, bringing YTD net inflows to $3.96 Bn, much lower than the $6.42 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022. Fixed income ETFs gathered net inflows of $8 Mn during September, bringing YTD net inflows to $5.04 Bn, higher than the $2.39 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $1.38 Bn during the month, gathering YTD net inflows of $13.40 Bn, significantly higher than the $10.18 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $2.23 Bn during September. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (ZEB CN) gathered $275.61 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Investors have tended to invest in Active ETFs during September.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.