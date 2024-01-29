Exchange will be throwing a party for the big game on February 11 at LIV. Last weekend, to the delight of Swifties everywhere, the Chiefs defeated the Ravens. They will meet the 49ers, who vanquished the Lions, setting the stage for the sports event of the year. But while you wait for that, the ETF Playoffs can slake your thirst for competitive action!

This week, follow Exchange on LinkedIn and vote for your favorite ETF trends of 2024. Today’s matchups include ...

Spot Bitcoin vs. Gold

After a dismal few seasons, bitcoin appears to have gotten over the “Larry David Curse.” With recent SEC approval of spot bitcoin funds, rivalry between bitcoin and gold is back in full swing. Gold brings with it a deep and unassailable history as the go-to store of value for investors throughout the centuries. Bitcoin brings technology to the forefront, looking to usurp the precious metal as the universal symbol of wealth.

Covered Calls vs. Equal-Weight Large Cap Funds

It is no secret that covered calls have revolutionized how investors think about dividends. Options are no longer optional, and covered calls have become a force of nature in the income sleeve of many portfolios.

However, with the tremendous overperformance of the "Magnificent Seven," equal-weight large cap funds look compelling. With many large caps currently undervalued, equal weighting provides an opportunity for unparalleled returns in 2024. Only one thing is certain -- this match is going to be explosive!

Artificial Intelligence vs. Healthcare Funds

Looking over in the growth division, you can’t help but admire the two teams looking for ETF playoff glory. Artificial Intelligence looks like it could impact every sector of the economy, and its fans are making a strong case that this could be a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity.

On the other hand, healthcare is becoming increasingly critical. As the population ages and the pandemic continues, more and more people need healthcare. It has the advantage of being completely non-optional and could take on a growing share of the economy in 2024.

Active Fixed Income vs. Index Core Bond Funds

Active management versus passive investing is perhaps the most ancient rivalry in this playoff bracket. Traditionally, index funds have run the field on their rivals, but active management has been surging recently, particularly in the fixed income space. Uncertain rate environments have given active management an opportunity to shine -- and it has seized that opportunity. Will 2024 continue to see active fixed income dominate, or will core index bond funds have their revenge?

That’s up to you, the fans. Follow Exchange on LinkedIn and vote today. On Wednesday, the final four will clash for a spot in the championship. On Friday, the battle for the ETF crown will commence and we’ll dub one of these eight trends the ETF champion of 2024.

Register for Exchange 2024 today.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit VettaFi | ETF Trends.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.