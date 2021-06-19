The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.'s (NYSE:EL) Earnings Haven't Escaped The Attention Of Investors

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 19x, you may consider The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 77.1x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

Estée Lauder Companies could be doing better as it's been growing earnings less than most other companies lately. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance will improve markedly. If not, then existing shareholders may be very nervous about the viability of the share price.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

NYSE:EL Price Based on Past Earnings June 19th 2021 free report on Estée Lauder Companies

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Estée Lauder Companies would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 6.3% gain to the company's bottom line. EPS has also lifted 23% in aggregate from three years ago, partly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably been satisfied with the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 36% per year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 14% per year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Estée Lauder Companies is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Estée Lauder Companies maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

Having said that, be aware Estée Lauder Companies is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, you should know about.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Estée Lauder Companies, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

