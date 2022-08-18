The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $52 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $1.02 billion, or $2.76 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $101 million or $0.28 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.6% to $3.56 billion from $3.94 billion last year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $52 Mln. vs. $1.02 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.14 vs. $2.76 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.33 -Revenue (Q4): $3.56 Bln vs. $3.94 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.16 - $1.28

