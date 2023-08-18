The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL):

Earnings: -$33 million in Q4 vs. $52 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.09 in Q4 vs. $0.14 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.07 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.03 per share Revenue: $3.61 billion in Q4 vs. $3.56 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: ($.29) - ($.19)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.