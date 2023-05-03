The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $156 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $558 million, or $1.53 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.47 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.8% to $3.75 billion from $4.25 billion last year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $156 Mln. vs. $558 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.43 vs. $1.53 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.51 -Revenue (Q3): $3.75 Bln vs. $4.25 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.29 - $3.39

