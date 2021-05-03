The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL):

-Earnings: $456 million in Q3 vs. -$6 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.24 in Q3 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $599 million or $1.62 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.32 per share -Revenue: $3.86 billion in Q3 vs. $3.35 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.05 - $6.15

